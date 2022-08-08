GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.54. 37,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.