GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,484,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

