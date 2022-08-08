GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 443 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.18. 39,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.