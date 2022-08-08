GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.93. 9,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,550. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.11.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

