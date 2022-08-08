GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,972 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $101,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 65,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

