GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.81% of Dorman Products worth $54,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $100.51. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,985. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

