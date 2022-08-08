GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 131,720 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,720 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates makes up about 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $91,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.73. 1,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.37. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

