GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,039 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $56,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $211.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,302. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

