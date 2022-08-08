GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $65,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

