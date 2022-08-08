GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 428,993 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428,993 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $59,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.24. 98,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

