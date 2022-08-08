GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $37.48 million and approximately $4,410.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002509 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.