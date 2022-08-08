GYEN (GYEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $47,856.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and $47,856.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 210% against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.01894749 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014582 BTC.
GYEN Coin Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
