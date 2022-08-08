Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Tops $30.92 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $30.92 million and $104,075.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,154.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.86 or 0.07447211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00159660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00263652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00693279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00607469 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005690 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 514,656,643 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

