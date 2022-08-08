Handshake (HNS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55,239.00

Handshake (HNS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $55,239.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.74 or 0.07455789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00158946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00261244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00716261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00603881 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005711 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 514,769,666 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

