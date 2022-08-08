Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($185.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($185.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($179.38) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

FRA:HNR1 opened at €143.75 ($148.20) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($119.97). The company’s 50-day moving average is €138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €148.99.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

