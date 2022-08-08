Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$627.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.97 million. Harmonic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 54,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 1,906.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 263,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

