Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,591,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400,965 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services makes up approximately 3.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $64,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 881,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 403,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter.

KAR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. 22,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kestner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

