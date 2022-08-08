Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,613 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.49% of VNET Group worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter.

VNET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.17 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNET shares. HSBC decreased their price target on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

