Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Invests $3.19 Million in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Squarespace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Squarespace by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Squarespace by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQSP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

Squarespace Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Venture Growth Associate Index sold 483,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $10,508,577.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Venture Growth Associate Index sold 483,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $10,508,577.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $694,613.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,486 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,796. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQSP traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $24.01. 13,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,443. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

