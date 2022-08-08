Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Invests $57.63 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,489,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,633,000. Twitter accounts for about 3.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Twitter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $2,823,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Twitter by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.10. 220,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,479,820. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,473,890. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

