Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New $25.58 Million Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,713,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,583,000. Yext comprises approximately 1.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,502 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,710,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 338,338 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 223,674 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 325,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 744,155 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yext

In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.99. 24,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,783. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

