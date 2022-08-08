Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 381.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,025,028,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $132.57. 68,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,137. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.78.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

