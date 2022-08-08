Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $4.90 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.