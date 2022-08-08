Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $816,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.87. 64,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

