Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $54,316,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,882,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.61. 16,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $232.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

