Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 148 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.58.

LOW stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,938. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

