Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 2,228 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,868,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,033,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,549,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after buying an additional 220,482 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.13. 19,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,093. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

