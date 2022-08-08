Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 479 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Walmart by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.62. The stock had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $349.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.