Head-To-Head Review: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) vs. QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and QHSLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $1.01 million 246.96 -$32.68 million N/A N/A QHSLab $1.41 million 1.37 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

QHSLab has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.8% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nyxoah and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A QHSLab -59.57% -0.60% -0.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nyxoah and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 2 0 2.67 QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nyxoah currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.00%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than QHSLab.

Summary

Nyxoah beats QHSLab on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About QHSLab

(Get Rating)

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.