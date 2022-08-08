Head to Head Review: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) & Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Fire Group and Unico American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.66 $80.59 million $2.60 10.70 Unico American $36.39 million 0.33 -$5.67 million ($3.61) -0.62

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American. Unico American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 6.70% 8.26% 2.33% Unico American -15.80% -17.31% -4.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Unico American shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Fire Group and Unico American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Fire Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Unico American.

Risk & Volatility

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Unico American on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

