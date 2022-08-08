Head-To-Head Survey: Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) & Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -6.82% -7.23% -5.34% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smart Share Global and Epoxy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Smart Share Global presently has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 58.88%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Epoxy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Share Global and Epoxy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.50 -$19.55 million ($0.13) -8.23 Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Epoxy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Share Global.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a smart phone application. It serves as a platform for consumers to find business information, promotions, loyalty programs, and customer reviews. It also offers business owners to promote their products and services to the users. It operates under the Epoxy application brand. The company was founded by David Gasparine on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

