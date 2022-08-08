HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $667,221.19 and approximately $17.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,823.01 or 1.00022503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00049423 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00028894 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009541 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,932,569 coins and its circulating supply is 266,797,419 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch.

HempCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.