Herbalist Token Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (HERB)

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Herbalist Token has a total market cap of $5,058.25 and $4.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token Profile

HERB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Herbalist Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

