Herc Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Herc to earn $14.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NYSE HRI traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $123.47. 273,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.71. Herc has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Herc will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Herc by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $2,721,000.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

