Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.88. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $158.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.74 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

