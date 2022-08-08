Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $51.81. 196,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,345,500. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

