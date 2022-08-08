Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

