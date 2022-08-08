Herold Advisors Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $15.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,152,633. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

