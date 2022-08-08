Herold Advisors Inc. Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 175.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 798.8% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 89,863 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF alerts:

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Price Performance

BATS:AVDR remained flat at $24.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.