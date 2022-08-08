Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla stock traded up $40.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $905.32. 473,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,324,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $743.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $839.94. The company has a market cap of $945.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

