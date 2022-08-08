Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

TSE HRX traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,816. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$12.80 and a 12 month high of C$19.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.80. The company has a market cap of C$462.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$893,060.44.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Rating)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.