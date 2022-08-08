Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.24, with a volume of 72633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$461.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

