Hiscox’s (HSX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 901.60 ($11.05) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 914.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 932.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,048.64. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28).

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,617 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.57) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,704.18).

About Hiscox

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.