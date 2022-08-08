Hiveterminal Token Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $10,019.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.