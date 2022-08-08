Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) COO Sells $427,860.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 808,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $5,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

