Hot Cross Reaches One Day Volume of $1.34 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Hot Cross has a market cap of $2.17 million and $1.34 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 195.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.51 or 0.01870047 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014706 BTC.
Hot Cross Coin Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.
Buying and Selling Hot Cross
Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.