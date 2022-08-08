HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Decreased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,173 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 35,356 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HP were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in HP by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 70,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,087,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

