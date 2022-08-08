HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 650 at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 650 ($7.96) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.03) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 780 ($9.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.05) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 635.27 ($7.78).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 548.80 ($6.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 520.19. The company has a market capitalization of £109.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 980.00. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95).

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

