Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hub Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

