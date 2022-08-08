Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of HUBG opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
