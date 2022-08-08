Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,459,497 shares.The stock last traded at $4.12 and had previously closed at $3.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

